Patrons to Let Loose next Saturday

Patrons to Let Loose next SaturdaySaturday, April 09, 2022
WITH the reopening of the entertainment sector, principals at Black Water Entertainment and Sly Entertainment are gearing up to stage their first event for the year.
Let Loose, a soca versus dancehall-themed party, is set to unfold on Saturday, April 16 at Footprints Café in New Kingston.
Henry “Sean” Braham is one of the directors at Black Water Entertainment.
“Our first Let Loose was held in 2013, and since then the party has grown to become a popular fixture on the entertainment calendar, targeting a demographic of 18 to 35 years old,” said Braham. “At this staging, patrons can expect good vibes and great music.”
Contracted to provide the musical delights to get patrons in a party vibe are Rebel Sound International, DJ Kevy, and DJ Ali Patch.
In an effort to give patrons additional excitement, entertainers Kev Kush, Nicko Blast, Moses, Altovasion, Eimerge, and Topikal 4Five are scheduled to perform.
“Black Water Entertainment always gives up-and-coming artistes and disc jocks the opportunity to display their talent and these young talents look forward to the opportunity,” said Braham.
— Kevin Jackson
