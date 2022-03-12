Peckings Records get Blue Plaque

A London record shop that was a leading source for reggae music during the 1970s and 1980s has been awarded a Blue Plaque. The store was opened in 1974 by George “Peckings” Price, a Jamaican who moved to the United Kingdom in 1960.

Price, who died in 1994, is patriarch of the Peckings record label, which is operated by his sons Chris, Duke, and Trevor. They were present at the March 9 installation of the plaque at 142 Askew Road, which was donated by the Nubian Jak Community Trust.

“This honour means so much to the Peckings family. It's a tremendous accolade to receive and will be up for everyone to see forever,” said Chris Price, youngest of the brothers. “Daddy Peckings has always had great respect from the music public as he's been a cornerstone for Jamaican music from the '60s, pushing Studio One for which he's well-known but also Treasure Isle and Prince Buster.”

From west Kingston, Price was a close friend of music producer Clement “Coxson” Dodd, founder of Studio One. He serviced Dodd's music to the United Kingdom's growing Jamaican community during the 1960s and established the Peckings label and record store in the early 1970s.

Price's sons followed his path into the music business. The Peckings label is best known in Jamaica for producing singer Bitty McLean's well-received 2004 album On Bond Street Kgn Ja, which contained the hit singles Walk Away From Love and Make it With You.

Chris Price told the Jamaica Observer that his father was a selfless businessman, who shared his knowledge of reggae with companies and people who became successful.

“Daddy Peckings was not about himself and encouraged many people, like Hawkeye Records, Dub Vendor, David Rodigan, People Records, etc. He was kind, loyal, considerate, ambitious, and passionate about music and Jamaica,” he said.

The Nubian Jak Community Trust was established in 2004. Its objective “is memorialising the historic contributions of black and minority ethnic people in Britain and beyond”.

It has installed over 60 blue and black plaques at locations in the UK with significant connections to black people, including The Wailers and community rights activist Olive Morris.

Since 1866 Blue Plaques have been attached to homes and locations throughout the UK, once occupied by famous people. In recent years they have been placed at the former homes of reggae stars Dennis Brown and Gregory Isaacs.