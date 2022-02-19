PeppaGad blasts fake friends

IN a world in which many believe it is becoming m ore difficult to trust people, deejay/producer PeppaGad is offering encouragement to hold on to your genuine friends.

His thoughts come to fruition in Fake Hail, set to be released today on his Peppa Squad Production imprint.

“This is a song for all season. It's so evident that many persons have benefited from others by being fake friends. These relationship usually never usually lasts long. So, I am warning unsuspecting and innocent persons be aware of fake friends,” he said. “I am a victim of fake friends... more than once. So, I thought I could use the song as a reminder.”

PeppaGad, whose given name is Ivan Bloise, is from St Ann. He attended Brown's Town High School and graduated in 2002. A year later, he migrated to the US.

“Before migrating, I began selecting music, at age nine, on brother Mikey Squad sound system, which won several sound system clashes. Coming abroad I became very serious in the music business having been around entertainers... I gained a lot of knowledge in record production through reading, and purchased equipment, including computers and mic sets, for my studio. I have so far released about 15 songs,” he said.

They include Gucci, 7 Days, Champion, and Life Goes On. His début EP titled Carolina Reaper was released last year.