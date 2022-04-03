Performers return to the stage

It has been two years since live performances ceased in wake of the pandemic.

With the easing of restrictions by the authorities, local performers are slowing making their way back on stage with live performances and the local arts community is not being left behind.

With the Easter holidays approaching, at least three groups, the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC), the University Singers and the Diocesan Festival Choir, have announced their return to the concert stage.

On Saturday, April 9, the University Singers will host its traditional Easter performance at the University Chapel, Mona.

The event, This Joyful Eastertide, has not been held over the past two years and head of the 'singers' Franklin Halliburton and his choristers are pleased to return to the stage.

“The University Singers is pleased to once again be performing for a live audience. Our ability to do so is a testament to our collective resilience as a people, having come through the darkest period of our modern existence. Performing for a live audience, from whom our singers can draw their energy, is a welcome change from the sterile online modality of the past two years and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the audience once again to our Easter presentation,” he noted

The University Singers note that this concert is being billed as their triumphal return to normalcy, a celebration of the true spirit of perseverance; and homage to the many lives we have all lost since audience and choir last met face to face.

“It is our hope that people will continue to observe all the COVID protocols, so that we can continue to enjoy these moments that we live and breathe for. The show will be a simple programme of sacred music, in keeping with the theme of the Lenten period. It will be no more than one hour and 30 minutes in duration and will, as is customary, open with the traditional procession of the Easter hymn, This Joyful Eastertide. This year's programme will also feature readings by Dr Joseph Farquharson, coordinator of the Jamaican Language Unit.

Then the following day, Sunday, April 10, the Diocesan Festival Choir and chamber orchestra will present A Lenten Cantata featuring select works from Handel's Messiah and The Passion of Christ, at the Kingston Parish Church in downtown Kingston.

Conductor Audley Davidson told the Jamaica Observer that this has been in the works since 2019, but had to be put on hold with the onset of the pandemic.

“This production is our first live performance since the pandemic and we just had to do it as our supporters and patrons have been begging for it. So with the easing of restrictions, we just thought we would run with it given that we had been preparing.”

The cantata will feature soloists Lori Burnett, soprano; Franklin Halliburton, bass baritone; and Quincy Etinoff, tenor. The chamber orchestra is being led by renowned musician Paulette Bellamy.

“We will be presenting a compilation of pieces from these two popular works from a novella published to create a cantata for this season... the death and resurrection of Christ,” said Davidson.

Among the popular works from Messiah to be performed are Behold the Lamb of God, Surely he hath borne our griefs, With his Stripes, and But Though Didst not leave.

The concert is free to the public but Davidson noted that contributions will be accepted. There will also be a live stream of the event. All COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to.

The Diocesan Festival Choir has the distinction of being the oldest choir in the western hemisphere, celebrating its 97th year. The choir was founded by George Goode in 1925.

The NDTC will mark its first major event in its 60th anniversary year with the popular Morning of Movements and Music at the Little Theatre on Easter Sunday morning, April 17.

Artistic director of the company Marlon Simms is also pleased with the opportunity to return to live performances.

“Live performance is really special and cannot be compared to one that is virtual. There is an immediate connection that is made between an artist and an audience that is almost indescribable. It is a kind of spellbinding magic that brings the world of art to someone's heart and which leaves the artist and the audience feeling almost transformed or anew,” he shared.

This signature NDTC performance, which began in the 1980s by Professor Rex Nettleford, continues to hold a pride of place in the company's calendar. For the past two years, the tradition was upheld with recordings from the NDTC archives and new performances being pulled together in order to continue the legacy.

“The programme will be an eclectic offering of hymns, negro spirituals, gospel solo music performance and dance works that audiences have come to love and enjoy over the years. It will truly be an act of worship as we will be ministering through song and dance that are sure to evoke feelings for thankfulness for having been spared through one of the most difficult times in our history,” said Simms.

Among the popular works being remounted for this performance are A Prayer choreographed by Arsenio Andrade Calderon, He Watcheth by Milton Sterling and an excerpt of Brazilian Ode created by Rex Nettleford. There will also be performances by the NDTC Singers.

“We will have a guest performance featured in a collaborative work plus favourites being done by a new generation of artists. The audience will get a glimpse of the new faces of the company as we continue into 60 more years and beyond,” Simms concluded.