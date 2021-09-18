Pesh Don extols 'weed' benefits

Smoking for Days is the latest song from up-and-coming singjay Josh “Pesh Don” Blake.

According to him, the song extols the benefits of marijuana.

“It's important to educate people who do not consume the herbs about its uses. Marijuana can be used on your skin, hair, and [to] drink to help with certain chronic illnesses. Cigarette smokers are more at risk due to the intake of caffeine and the damage it causes health-wise,” said Pesh Don.

Smoking for Days was released on September 15 and co-produced on the Diamond Ink Productions and MusiqUk Recordz labels. It is available on all streaming platforms and distributed by Zojak World Wide.

The video was shot by Ricky C in Portmore, St Catherine, and directed by Nicolette Peterkin. It features comedian Prince Pine and Tom Banks from Chyllspot Entertainment.

Pesh Don is also pleased with the reception of More Money and Soon Alright, produced by Koolface Records and Diamond Ink Productions, respectively. Both songs were released recently.

“ More Money is speaking about self-upliftment on one's journey to success and staying firm on the road called life in order to maintain one's family. The concept is to work hard to generate income for financial stability for one's lifestyle and family,” said Pesh Don.

The artiste and his manager Iokeno Taylor of Diamond Ink Production are focusing on growing the singjay's fan base and delivering songs with great content and fun vibes.

The St Catherine native has been recording professionally for over seven years. His other songs include Just Believe, and Pain Inside.