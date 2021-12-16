Phil Chen, Rod Stewart's bassist, dead

Phil Chen, the bassist who played on Rod Stewart's 1978 monster hit Do ya Think I'm Sexy , died on December 14 in California at age 80. His death was confirmed by a post on his Facebook page.

“Dear Friends and Family of Phil Chen, with heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of December 14, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends and cherished time with his grandchildren who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.”

Chen was born in Kingston and attended St George's College where he was intrigued by ska. After leaving high school, he joined The Vagabonds as a guitarist. That band was led by bass player Colton Chen.

The Vagabonds, whose lead singer was Jimmy James, moved to the United Kingdom in 1964. Chen gradually switched to bass and became an in-demand session player. One of the highlights of his career was playing on eight of nine songs on Blow by Blow, a groundbreaking 1975 jazz/rock album by Jeff Beck.

Chen joined Stewart's in 1977, making his debut on the singer's Footloose & Fancy Free album that year. In 1978, he played his signature line on Do ya Think I'm Sexy, from Stewart's Blondes Have More Fun album.

In a 2014 interview with the Jamaica Observer, Chen recalled the inspiration for the funky bassline.

“I was listening to Lone Ranger an' Tonto an' sey 'hmmm'. I jus' mek a few changes an' dat's how the bassline for Do Ya Think I'm Sexy came 'bout,” he said.

Phil Chen worked with A-list artistes including The Doors, The Eurhythmics, Eddie Van Halen, and Pete Townsend. In 2014, he was conferred with the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government.