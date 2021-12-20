Pinkney strums Yuletide classics

Pinkney strums Yuletide classicsMonday, December 20, 2021
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
As a member of two outstanding reggae bands, guitarist Dwight Pinkney built his reputation on hard-hitting songs like This is Reggae Music by Zap Pow and Rootsman Skanking from Bunny Wailer, backed by the Roots Radics.
Pinkney has also recorded a number of well-received instrumental albums including Reggae Christmas Hits, released in 2016.
It hears him putting his touch on several Jamaican Yuletide standards including Boris Gardiner's The Meaning of Christmas, and Home T's Mek The Christmas ketch yuh In A Good Mood (as Good Mood Christmas).
“I was requested by a number of my fans [to do a Christmas album] plus I wanted to help highlight and strenghten the Jamaican Christmas mood and vibes during that season,” said Pinkney. “The main difference between my covers and the originals would be me playing the melodies on guitar with vocals singing the choruses, plus a strong reggae beat.”
Singers Gardiner, Orville “Bagga” Case, Ken Boothe, Bob Andy and Pam Hall provided the vocals. Bass player Keith Francis, keyboardists Ansel Collins and Robbie Lyn, saxophonist Dean Fraser, trumpeter David Madden and drummer Carl Ayton are some of the musicians who played on Reggae Christmas Hits which was co-produced by Pinkney, Francis and Grub Cooper.
Pinkney, 75, looks at Christmas with an open mind.
“I see Christmas as a time of great reflection and celebration. If you are Christian you celebrate the birth of Jesus. Many focus on trying to be more charitable, others prioritise family reunions and food and gifts and new stuff, fixing-up and dressing-up and partying. Some make future plans and so on. To me, Christmas means touching base with most of the above,” he said.
Pinkney's favourite Christmas songs are Santa Ketch Up In A Mango Tree by Faith D'Aguilar, Mek The Christmas ketch yuh In A Good Mood and Christmas Breeze, a song he did with the JAVAA Singers.
“They truly reflect the Jamaican vibes and culture,” said Pinkney.
