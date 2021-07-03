Pinnock shares his concerns

ROD Pinnock believes he has this year's summer anthem. He, however, is concerned with the island's readiness for the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and ends November 30, 2021.

“We all know summer is a season of fun, but it is also the start of the hurricane season. So while we are thinking of partying, let us think also on how best we can prepare ourselves against natural disasters like storms and hurricanes,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Some of our biggest problems are that of drain cleaning, the collection of garbage and the large number of deteriorating board shacks — a national eyesore — which decorates gully banks. We surely cannot take another disaster, not when we are trying to cope with COVID-19.”

Pinnock is currently promoting Bubble Up, featuring deejay Ras Aji and deejay CD Banging. The song was released in April and co-produced on the Outfytt Records/IWAAD Music imprints.

“This is a dance song about girls gyrating, especially during the summer,” he said. “Having gone to Building Block studio, we decided to drop something on the Space Dem rhythm and it came out very successful.”

The Kingston-born Pinnock is a graduate of Camperdown High School in east Kingston. At one point, he managed Monster Twins and Aidonia under his Orize's Entertaiment label.

Some of his songs include It's A New Day, Tonight, and Far Too Long.