Platinum girl Ce'Cile

GOLD Dust, a 2010 hit song by British disc jock DJ Fresh featuring Ce'Cile, has been certified double-platinum in the United Kingdom for sales exceeding 1.2 million copies.

The certification was issued by the British Phonographic Industry last Friday.

Ce'Cile was unaware of the development when the Jamaica Observer caught up with her yesterday.

“This is just so cool. It just helps me to remember to do music and just continue to work hard,” she told the Observer.

Ce'Cile explained how the collaboration with DJ Fresh came about.

“I have to say big up to DJ Fresh for sending me that track. He felt it would match my sound, and I did it. He's someone who I've kept in contact with over the years,” said Ce'Cile.

Gold Dust was first released in 2008 with British singer Ms Dynamite on vocals. The re-released version featuring Ce'Cile was released on August 1, 2010. It reached number 22 on the United Kingdom Top 100 chart and also charted at 39 in Ireland. It was the third single from Kryptonite, the second studio album by DJ Fresh.

DJ Fresh, whose given name is Daniel Stein, is a 44-year-old English musician and record producer. He is known for electronic music and drum-and-bass productions.

He has eight top 10 hit songs in the United Kingdom, including two number one singles Hot Right Now and Louder. He has sold more than 2.8 million singles globally.

Ce'Cile, whose given name is Cecile Charlton, emerged on the music scene with the chart-topping single Changez in 2000 . Her subsequent hit songs include Hot Like We, Waiting and Can You Do the Wuk.

Her most recent album, Sophisticated, was released in April.