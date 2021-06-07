Pliers is in for a win

WITH summer fast approaching, Pliers is giving fans a special treat with his eight-song EP titled In It to Win It .

“It's for every kinda people. It's just the right vibes for the summer. It's just feel-good music,” the reggae/dancehall singer told the Jamaica Observer. “I have an album in the works, but I think my fans should have something to lift their vibes this summer. It's a perfect blend of music.”

Released weeks ago, In It to Win It is being distributed by Zojak World Wide and is available on all digital platforms.

“The lead single is a motivational one. It is saying go for your goals no matter what the obstacles or crisis is; no matter the negative, you can reach your goals. Whatever you want in life, you can make it happen if you work hard,” said Pliers.

He said he is also encouraged by the favourable reception to Gold Mine, which, according to him, boasts a tropical flavour.

“ Gold Mine is the first single off the EP. It has a rich, island vibe and truly suits the time. It is a fabulous song with a catchy hook... It's a great look,” he said.

In addition to Gold Mine and the title track, there is another version of In It to Win It which features Chaka Demus. The set's other songs are Sitting on Your Brain, Dig it Up, Rights to Be Free, She's Gone, and Love Can Make it Happen, which features his siblings Richie Spice, Spanner Banner, and Snatcha Lion.

“I opted for the EP, at this time, over the album, because I wanted something to come out this year,” he said.

Pliers, whose given name is Everton Bonner, is part of the dynamic duo Chaka Demus and Pliers. Both enjoyed relatively successful solo careers before collaborating in the early 1990s. The duo's hits include Tease Me, She Don't Let Nobody, and Murder She Wrote.

As a solo act, Pliers is known for hit songs such as Your Love Is Burning and Bam Bam.