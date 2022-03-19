PM tips hat to Yaksta, Blvk H3ro

YAKSTA and Blvk H3ro are still on cloud nine from the acknowledgement received from Prime Minister Andrew Holness during his budget presentation in Parliament on Thursday.

During his speech, Holness said: “Recently, I met and was inspired by two of our new artistes and a producer. One of them is here with us this evening. I met a young man who goes by the name of Yaksta. He is known for his hit song Ambition. I also met with Blvk H3ro, who is known for the hit song It Nuh Easy; and, Tandra (Jhagroo), who is a music producer and engineer by Big Yard studios. Yaksta is promoting a positive influence on Jamaican music and so too is Blvk H3ro,” said Holness.

Government members knocked the top of their desks in a sign of approval, while the prime minister recite the lyrics to Ambition.

Yaksta (given name Kemaul Martin) said the prime minister's comments made him feel appreciated.

“Is a feeling of appreciation for the hard work that I've been putting in and continue to put in,” said the St Mary-born artiste, who was raised by a single parent.

Ambition, his 2021 chart-topping single, gave his career the boost he needed.

“When Ambition came out, it changed everything, but the high point has never dropped. The other follow-up songs are like added recipe to the catalogue. Ambition really changed my life,” Yaksta told the Jamaica Observer.

Ambition was produced by Marlon Easy and released in January last year by Afro Boi Entertainment/WussMuzikk.

“I wanted to show di youths that there are more innovative ways to make money than scamming. The inspiration for the song was a self-reflection and revolution experience. I started looking into myself at the things dat I used to do. I spent money lavishly to fit into a particular circle. Looking back in 2020, I decided it was time to make a difference an' to take a shift from what I was doing,” Yaksta shared in a previous interview.

Blvk H3ro said it all seems so surreal.

“What I can really say is, like my father called me and said: 'I can't believe the prime minister just called your name'. Then I went to watch it, and I was blown away. Maximum respect! It gave me a positive feeling, I'm not gonna lie,” he told Observer.

He added, “Only God could've made that happen. If anything, it's more like a sign. It's like something I'm doing is working, something I'm doing is right.”

Blvk H3ro, whose real name is Hervin Bailey, started out musically in the church. By age eight, he sang in the choir and played drums in his hometown of Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine.

After graduating from Excelsior High School, he studied computer science at Portmore Community College but had to abandon those dreams due to financial challenges. He then got a job as an intern at National Commercial Bank. In January, he released his most recent single, The Greatest, produced by BHM/Something D' Lux.