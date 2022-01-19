Popcaan conquers The Gambia

THOUSANDS of patrons were on hand for Popcaan's inaugural two-hour concert held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, The Gambia, last Saturday. And, from all indications, they were not disappointed.

The Jamaican deejay received a 'royal' treatment on his arrival at the airport with fans coming out in their numbers to greet him. Fans showed their love surrounding Popcaan's motorcade and shouted: 'Unruly'.

Popcaan said he was pleased with the love he felt.

“From arriving at the airport, the motorcade to just going to shop at the craft market and then the massive turnout at the stadium, I feel blessed to represent Jamaica in West Africa. This is one for the history books, Gambia holds a special place in my heart,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It feels good to be performing again. Next stop is Kenya on April 16; this one will be a special one with my band. After many requests from my Kenyan Unruly fans, the promoters decided they will push the event in Nairobi to April 16, 2022. Forward out and let's make this one another historic show,” he continued.

Event promoters Absolute Entertainment were pleased with the concert's turnout.

“It is the biggest turnout ever for any artiste from Jamaica. They said they anticipated the massive crowd because every next Gambian loves Popcaan's music and his infectious personality, his songs are relatable to the people and they look up to him,” said the organisers in a release.

“The Independence Stadium holds up to 40,000 people and from the aerial shot of the venue he created history; there was hardly any room to walk in the venue on Saturday. I wanna thank my people of Gambia for the historic turnout and also to Popcaan for coming and delivering a seamless high-energy show belting out hits after hits. People are see still talking about his performance in Gambia,” the release continued.

Popcaan was delighted about the turnout and took to social media to share his thoughts.

“Thank you again to the smiling coast of Africa and @AbsoluiteEGm! We made history in the Gambia last night” the deejay tweeted a few hours after his performance.

Fans took to Twitter to share in the excitement.

“The Gambia's population is just under 2.5 million… looks like the entire country turned out to see Popcaan last night. I love that he took the time to visit a museum and showed respect,” tweeted @garveygirl.

“I'm still hearing Unruly band and Popcaan's voice in my head,” camara_molamin tweeted, while @likomass said: “@popcaanmusic is a legend show of the century, happy to be alive and witnessed it he's special.”