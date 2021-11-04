Popcaan for court today

Popcaan for court todayThursday, November 04, 2021
BY BRIAN BONITTO
Popcaan is slated to appear in the Yallahs Traffic Court in St Thomas today.
The dancehall deejay had missed his previous court appearance on September 2 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He, however, had a valid excuse as he was in quarantine having returned from England days before.
Popcaan, whose given name is Andre Sutherland, was charged with multiple traffic violations in April of this year.
According to police reports, the dancehall deejay was stopped while travelling with a convoy in a section of Bath, St Thomas. He was subsequently charged with driving an unlicensed motorcycle; driving without insurance coverage; having no valid certificate of fitness; having no registration plate affixed; driving without a helmet; and driving with no side-view mirror. He was also unable to present a driver's licence.
He is being represented by attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt.
Popcaan came to national attention in 2010 when he teamed up with his mentor Vybz Kartel on the number one song Clarks.
His subsequent hits include Ravin, Unruly Rave, Only Man She Want (which entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop songs chart), Party Shot, and Dream.
He is also the conceptualiser of Unruly Fest, a one-night stage show held at the Goodyear Oval in St Thomas. It was held in 2018 and 2019, and featured international acts including Canadian rapper Drake and American singer Tory Lanez, as well as local favourites including Sanchez, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Beenie Man.
