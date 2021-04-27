Popcaan gets ticked off

Dancehall entertainer Popcaan is threatening to put the brakes on his annual Unruly Fest stage show in St Thomas after being slapped with multiple breaches of the Road Traffic Act on Sunday.

He took to popular social media platform, Twitter, yesterday to vent his frustration.

“Not even feel like me a keep Unruly Fest a St Thomas again!!! Why am I being targeted by St Thomas police, in every move I make? Me really just tired a unu, and a go just breeze St Thomas for my own good. Hope my people will see things from my side. Peace and love,” he wrote to his 498,400 followers.

He is slated to appear before the Yallahs Traffic Court on June 3.

When the Jamaica Observer reached out to the dancehall artiste yesterday, he refused to comment.

According to police reports, the deejay — whose given name is Andre Sutherland — was travelling with a convoy in a section of Bath, St Thomas, when he was stopped. He is charged with: driving an unlicensed motorcycle; driving without insurance coverage; having no valid certificate of fitness; having no registration plate affixed; driving without a helmet; and, driving with no side-view mirror. He was also unable to present a driver's licence.

Meanwhile, one of the deejay's associates — identified as Andre Harrison — was charged with possession of an offensive weapon. The 39-year-old is out on $20,000 station bail and will also face the court on June 3.

Organised by Popcaan, Unruly Fest is a one-night stage show held at the Goodyear Oval in St Thomas. Held in 2018 and 2019, the show is seen as a boost to the economic activity of St Thomas, which is often referred to as the forgotten parish. The event has boasted international acts including Canadian rapper Drake and American singer Tory Lanez as well as local favourites including Sanchez, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Beenie Man.

Popcaan came to national attention in 2010 when he teamed up with his mentor Vybz Kartel on the number one song, Clarks.

His subsequent hits include Ravin, Unruly Rave, Only Man She Want (which entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop songs chart), Party Shot and Dream.