Popcaan gets ticked off
Threatens to pull plug on St Thomas showTuesday, April 27, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
Dancehall entertainer Popcaan is threatening to put the brakes on his annual Unruly Fest stage show in St Thomas after being slapped with multiple breaches of the Road Traffic Act on Sunday.
He took to popular social media platform, Twitter, yesterday to vent his frustration.
“Not even feel like me a keep Unruly Fest a St Thomas again!!! Why am I being targeted by St Thomas police, in every move I make? Me really just tired a unu, and a go just breeze St Thomas for my own good. Hope my people will see things from my side. Peace and love,” he wrote to his 498,400 followers.
He is slated to appear before the Yallahs Traffic Court on June 3.
When the Jamaica Observer reached out to the dancehall artiste yesterday, he refused to comment.
According to police reports, the deejay — whose given name is Andre Sutherland — was travelling with a convoy in a section of Bath, St Thomas, when he was stopped. He is charged with: driving an unlicensed motorcycle; driving without insurance coverage; having no valid certificate of fitness; having no registration plate affixed; driving without a helmet; and, driving with no side-view mirror. He was also unable to present a driver's licence.
Meanwhile, one of the deejay's associates — identified as Andre Harrison — was charged with possession of an offensive weapon. The 39-year-old is out on $20,000 station bail and will also face the court on June 3.
Organised by Popcaan, Unruly Fest is a one-night stage show held at the Goodyear Oval in St Thomas. Held in 2018 and 2019, the show is seen as a boost to the economic activity of St Thomas, which is often referred to as the forgotten parish. The event has boasted international acts including Canadian rapper Drake and American singer Tory Lanez as well as local favourites including Sanchez, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Beenie Man.
Popcaan came to national attention in 2010 when he teamed up with his mentor Vybz Kartel on the number one song, Clarks.
His subsequent hits include Ravin, Unruly Rave, Only Man She Want (which entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop songs chart), Party Shot and Dream.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy