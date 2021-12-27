Popcaan in traffic 'jam'

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

Popcaan grabbed the news several times in 2021, and it wasn't for his music. The dancehall deejay was fined $10,000 when he appeared in the Yallahs Traffic Court in St Thomas on November 5.

The entertainer pleaded guilty and was fined $2,000 for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $2,000 for driving without a helmet, $3,000 for operating a vehicle without a valid fitness, and $3,000 for operating an unlicensed motor car.

According to a police report shortly after the artiste was reprimanded in April this year, the deejay — whose given name is Andre Sutherland — was travelling with a convoy in a section of Bath, St Thomas, when he was stopped. He was charged with driving an unlicensed motorcycle; driving without insurance coverage; having no valid certificate of fitness; having no registration plate affixed; driving without a helmet; and driving with no side-view mirror. He was also unable to present a driver's licence.

After being slapped with multiple breaches, he took to social media to vent his frustration.

“Not even feel like me a keep Unruly Fest a St Thomas again!!! Why am I being targeted by St Thomas police, in every move I make? Me really just tired a unu, and a go just breeze St Thomas for my own good. Hope my people will see things from my side. Peace and love,” he wrote on Instagram.

Unruly Fest, organised by Popcaan, is a one-night stage show held at the Goodyear Oval in St Thomas. Held in 2018 and 2019, the show is seen as a boost to the economic activity of St Thomas, which is often referred to as the forgotten parish. The event has boasted international acts including Canadian rapper Drake and American singer Tory Lanez as well as local favourites including Sanchez, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Beenie Man.

Popcaan came to prominence in 2010 with his mentor Vybz Kartel on Clarks.

His subsequent hits include Only Man She Want, Party Shot and Dream.