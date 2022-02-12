Powadon gets positive with Bless Me

Powadon gets positive with Bless MeSaturday, February 12, 2022
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Dancehall newcomer Powadon says the need for a change in his life was the inspiration behind the song Bless Me.
Bless Me, produced by Vijan Entertainment, is featured on the 15-song More Blessings rhythm.
“I want my fans to know that no matter what, keep pushing through all the pain and struggles because one day it ago change,” said Powadon.
He added, “I was going through a phase where I was trying to make a change in my life from all the negativity that was happening, so that was how Bless Me came about.”
Powadon, who is from Montego Bay in St James, has teamed with Vijan Entertainment to take his career to the next level.
“Vijan Entertainment saw the talent in me and said 'Powadon yuh bad enuh', so we made the link and we have been working since,” said Powadon.
Said Powadon, “I am bringing positivity to the music, music with a difference, inspiration and music for the people to easily relate to.”
The former student at the Green Pond High School in St James said his interest in music began as a teenager when he often observed his uncle and his friends performing.
“I would be looking at them performing through the windows and taking note of how they harmonised and how dedicated they were to music. After that, I took it upon myself to write my first song,” Powadon, whose real name is Malique Ray-J McKenzie, recalled.
Powadon's aim is to become famous for his work and travel the world promoting positive music, while being able to help his family and others.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy