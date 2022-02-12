Powadon gets positive with Bless Me

Dancehall newcomer Powadon says the need for a change in his life was the inspiration behind the song Bless Me.

Bless Me, produced by Vijan Entertainment, is featured on the 15-song More Blessings rhythm.

“I want my fans to know that no matter what, keep pushing through all the pain and struggles because one day it ago change,” said Powadon.

He added, “I was going through a phase where I was trying to make a change in my life from all the negativity that was happening, so that was how Bless Me came about.”

Powadon, who is from Montego Bay in St James, has teamed with Vijan Entertainment to take his career to the next level.

“Vijan Entertainment saw the talent in me and said 'Powadon yuh bad enuh', so we made the link and we have been working since,” said Powadon.

Said Powadon, “I am bringing positivity to the music, music with a difference, inspiration and music for the people to easily relate to.”

The former student at the Green Pond High School in St James said his interest in music began as a teenager when he often observed his uncle and his friends performing.

“I would be looking at them performing through the windows and taking note of how they harmonised and how dedicated they were to music. After that, I took it upon myself to write my first song,” Powadon, whose real name is Malique Ray-J McKenzie, recalled.

Powadon's aim is to become famous for his work and travel the world promoting positive music, while being able to help his family and others.