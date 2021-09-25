Prendergast returns to roots

WHILE lauding its ability to connect people globally, Jamaican-born US-based producer Shawn Prendergast is blaming social media for eroding moral standards.

“The moral standard of our youths has shown signs of more decay since the birth of social media. One could safely say this [social media] has put the final nail in the coffin to an era of good moral standard set by our fore-parents. These children have lost respect for themselves, their parents and even their leaders,” he told Jamaica Observer.

“Social media has demoralised women, demean the value of sex, as well as helping to turn some individuals into criminals — including scammers and predators, who lure away teenaged girls and naive adults. And, what great an invention is social media and its advancement to a better world if used in a positive way. We now have the world at our fingertips; information we have not had before for hundreds of years,” he continued.

Prendergast believes people should be responsible and uplifting in what they post on social media.

“We could use social media to unite Jamaicans, especially now with such bitterness against families, neighbours and those whom we believe do not share our political views; highlight those who are builders of communities so others can emulate them and create videos which will develop self-esteem and determination,” he said.

Prendergast is upbeat about his upcoming project slated to be released in November 2021 on his Shacore Entertainment label. The songs are: Rod Pinnock's Bermuda Triangle, Calvin Palmer's Accept Your Blessings and College Boy; and Torch's Song to the World.

“I have known the talent of these singers for years. But, nothing happens before the time. The songs are inspiring and the artistes have put their all to make the final product lyrically rich,” he said.

“I am particularly happy that my new label Shacore (in honour of my son) will definitely help to make the label my production a household one in music. As to Axum Entertainment, which is my first label, that suffered because a lack of support. I now have an excellent team to get my project on top,” he continued.

Shawn Prendergast (given name Cleveland Prendergast) was born in Ewarton, St Catherine. He migrated to Philadelphia at 14 to join his mother, Celestine Hutchinson.

Prendergast has also shown his humanitarian side, funding several individuals over the years including George Williams of Ewarton, St Catherine, who spent 58 years in prison without a trial. The donation was $30,000 in cash and $10,000 in groceries.