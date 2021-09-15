Press Kay makes movie soundtrack

Singjay Press Kay says the inclusion of her 2016 track Menea Tu Cuerpo as part of the official soundtrack of American movie Vacation Friends will boost dancehall's culture.

“It's definitely going to break down barriers. They [movie producers] always tend to use music from old-school artistes in movies. For me, a new-school artiste who still hasn't gotten her big break, this is a huge deal. I have performed in Colombia and I'm relatively well-known there but, for a US movie, this is a huge deal,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The comedy stars Lynn Whitfield and John Cena and is co-produced by Todd Garner and Timothy Bourne. Directed by Clay Tarver, it premiered on Hulu on August 27.

Cena, a professional wrestler signed to the World Wrestling Entertainment, appeared in the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious, Fast 9, as well as The Marine.

Whitfield is a legendary actress known for starring in movies such as Thin Line Between Love & Hate, The Josephine Baker Story, Madea's Family Reunion, and the OWN series Greenleaf.

Menea Tu Cuerpo is produced by Camilo Lara. It was recorded as part of the Disco Popular album with the Mexican Institute of Sound.

Press Kay said she was informed of the decision to include her track in the comedy in August, and that it came as a surprise.

“There were other legends on the album such as Toots and the Maytals, and Sly & Robbie, so to be selected among those legends is a great honour,” she said.

She said she had a seamless experience working with the producers.

“They came with a plan, and they knew what sound they wanted. I performed in Colombia before [the production of Mena Tu Cuerpo] and when they approached me, they said, 'We want that same raunchy dancehall flavour.' The song has a reggaeton and disco-type vibe,” said Press Kay.

She told the Observer she thoroughly enjoyed Vacation Friends.

“I loved the movie. I'm big on comedy and the movie is about two sets of friends who linked up in Mexico to go on vacation. It really portrayed how different it can be when you live with someone versus actually seeing them from time to time,” she said

Press Kay (given name: Kaylia Williams) made her début with the release Come Fi Di Knockaz with Charly Black in 2015. Her other songs include Title, Destiny, and Toxic Love.