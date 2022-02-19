Pressure says Time is Now

PRESSURE Busspipe is issuing a rallying cry for people to become more self-aware on issues of race, health, and identity, especially during this global pandemic.

He puts his thoughts to music in Time is Now, released on February 17 on the Waggy Ras label.

“I am just getting the people's mindset ready to think about the future and being prepared to tackle life itself in these challenging times — and I believe that the time is now. There is a new urgency for self-awareness and health-awareness and we have to get active for the betterment of the human race,” said the artiste whose real name is Delyno Brown.

“The The Time is Now single is part of a larger project; I have recorded a few songs. I just work on my music and create great music one step at a time. I don't have everything figured out yet till we have the music, then we can look at what we have and tell if we have an album,” he continued.

In the meantime, Pressure Busspipe is organising a Dexta Daps showcase which will be held at Frederiksted Pier this evening.

Born in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, Pressure Busspipe gained his early experience working on the Star Lion sound system in the late 1990s. His debut album, The Pressure Is On, was produced by Dean Pond and released in 2005.

A well known US Virgin Islands reggae ambassador, he is known for songs including Love and Affection, Time Is The Master, Once Again, Lost Without You, and Woman Of The Nile.