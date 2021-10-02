Prestige gets it right with Totally Wrong

Reggae artiste Prestige is pleased with the early feedback to his latest dancehall-flavoured single, Totally Wrong, a critique of the state of affairs in the island of Jamaica.

“This song was inspired by what is going on in the system right now, everything loose up. The devil is on the loose, the youths dem nah wear pants on their waist, young men all want to have a different skin colour, corrupt police, especially with COVID, and the daily suffering I see. Jamaica was hard before but it has gone to a new level of depravity, the youths have no love for each other, no compassion, not even for the baby on breast,” Prestige said.

“This song brings back the fire, a call to the artistes to keep the flame burning, we have to defend righteousness and upward livity.”

Co-written with producer JJ Wizzle, Totally Wrong was released on the Konection Entertainment label via all digital download platforms on September 24.

The single is the lead of a 13-track album called Back to Africa which will be released in January 2022. Some of the producers are Dean Fraser, Konection Entertainment, JJ Wizzle from Yardstyle Entertainment, and Rattigan from Brixton Records.

Some of the songs include Tender Loving remix with Dean Fraser, Truly featuring Luciano, Twenty Years Ago wth Thriller U, and Give Thanks featuring Lukie D. This will be his debut album.

“Most of the tracks for the album are self-produced alongside Konection Entertainment and Brixton Records with Rattigan,” he said.

Born Lauriston Bruce, Prestige began his career deejaying around his hometown of Clarks Town, Trelawny, while crafting his art singing in church choirs. His career took shape in 1994 under the name Presley, when he recorded his debut track Big Time Murderer with Black Scorpio in Jamaica. Prestige worked with producer Kemar “Flavor” McGregor, scoring the smash hit The One on the Triumphant Riddim, and Tender Loving.