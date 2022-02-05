Princess Trinidad inspired by Marley

AS a spiritual person, singer Princess Trinidad takes solace in music that uplifts, like Bob Marley's songs.

A lifelong fan of the reggae legend, the Trinidadian artiste said Marley “was a faithful soldier of the most high God”.

Six years ago she recorded one of his global anthems.

“ Three Little Birds was recorded in 2016, and the reason why I recorded this song is because it brings so much comfort and joy within me. Going through the lyrics, every line there is a special meaning to me,” she said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “This song is very spiritual. When he said, 'I wake up this morning, smile with the rising sun'. Oh my God! It's not every one of us get the opportunity to wake up, so this song is really speaking to me. And the reason this song speaks to me is because I been through my journey in life. My vision of the Three Little Birds is the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit.”

Marley would have celebrated his 77th birthday tomorrow. He died on May 11, 1981 from cancer.

The reggae star performed twice in Trinidad and Tobago. Those shows took place in December 1979 as he promoted his Survival album.

Princess Trinidad, whose real name is Joanna Davis, is from Point Fortin in Trinidad. She has lived in Canada since the early 1980s, recording a number of inspirational songs like Oh Gosh and I am Blessed to soca/calypso rhythms.

She operates Samesohitgoh, an online radio station that broadcasts Trinidadian and Jamaican culture.