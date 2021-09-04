Pritty Di General bubbles with excitement

Pritty Di General bubbles with excitementSaturday, September 04, 2021
Despite the entertainment sector being shuttered again because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, dancehall singjay Pritty Di General is still happy with the reception to his uptempo banger Bubble .
“The feedback has been great. The song went viral after a Bubble competition on Instagram which then caught the attention of New York top selectors like Hot 97, Bobby Konders, and Diamond, one of Stone Love's top selectors. It just kinda blew up from there,” Pritty Di General said.
Bubble was released on all online digital platforms on May 1, 2020 on the UPC Entertainment label.
There are plans to drop visuals for the project soon.
Pritty Di General, real name Ricardo Steele, has been performing in the US since 2004. Born in Kingston, his style is a fusion between reggae and modern hip hop. Over the last few years, he has built a reputation for delivering music with hard-hitting lyricism mixed with a unique charm and relatability.
“It's different. It's like a mixture of everything. It's reggae, but I'm not your typical reggae artiste. I can rap, I can do a little singing. You'll definitely get a whole other feel,” he said.
He is known for songs like Montego Bay and Remanic, a collaboration with Wally British.
