Producer 'Blemo' dies in Florida

Producer 'Blemo' dies in FloridaWednesday, January 12, 2022
|
Courtney St Aubyn “Blemo” Crichton, who was an executive producer and producer for songs and albums by Junior Delgado, Tarrus Riley, and Screwdriver, died in Miami on January 9 at age 60.
His daughter, Sudi Crichton, confirmed his death in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
The Montego Bay-born Crichton was older brother of roots singer White Mice, best known for the 1987 song True Love.
During the 1990s, he established the Intelitec Muzik label which worked with acts like Junior Delgado, Augustus Pablo, Yami Bolo, Tarrus Riley, Lavaska, and Screwdriver.
Based in South Florida, Crichton was executive producer on albums and songs by Riley, Lavaska and Screwdriver who also lived in that region.
Courtney St Aubyn “Blemo” Crichton is survived by his wife Paulette Crichton, daughters Sudi, Sadé, Sasha, and Sakkara Crichton, grand-daughter Saniya Matthews, mother Gloria Walter, and sister Addonica Jackson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy