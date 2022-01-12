Producer 'Blemo' dies in Florida

Courtney St Aubyn “Blemo” Crichton, who was an executive producer and producer for songs and albums by Junior Delgado, Tarrus Riley, and Screwdriver, died in Miami on January 9 at age 60.

His daughter, Sudi Crichton, confirmed his death in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

The Montego Bay-born Crichton was older brother of roots singer White Mice, best known for the 1987 song True Love.

During the 1990s, he established the Intelitec Muzik label which worked with acts like Junior Delgado, Augustus Pablo, Yami Bolo, Tarrus Riley, Lavaska, and Screwdriver.

Based in South Florida, Crichton was executive producer on albums and songs by Riley, Lavaska and Screwdriver who also lived in that region.

Courtney St Aubyn “Blemo” Crichton is survived by his wife Paulette Crichton, daughters Sudi, Sadé, Sasha, and Sakkara Crichton, grand-daughter Saniya Matthews, mother Gloria Walter, and sister Addonica Jackson.