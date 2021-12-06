Producer Chris Thomas spreads Yuletide cheer

US-BASED artiste/producer Chris Thomas The CEO is spreading the Christmas cheer to much-needed Corporate Area charities, namely Yard and Abroad and Friends of Jamaica National Children's Home.

Each charity received US$1,000 from the artiste/producer recently.

According to the Chris Thomas The CEO, he went on Instagram Live to raise the funds.

“This was not really planned, but spontaneous. I just got up the morning, began thinking about giving, and in less than an hour had planned the exercise... I have been giving to people privately but on this occasion I went public,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is full proof that Instagram can be used in good ways to raise funds for charities,” Thomas continued.

Shantal “Sassy Ruchall” Dixon, spokesperson of Yard and Abroad, was pleased with the gesture.

“As a non-profit organisation this money will be used to purchase toys for needy children. We do understand what this pandemic has done to our children so we want to ensure they do have something to smile about this Christmas,” said Dixon.

“We have been giving care packages to such communities as May Pen in Clarendon and Mandeville in Manchester... This money raised is going towards a toy drive. A lot of kids are stressed out due to the pandemic, and even a toy will make a big difference to them emotionally,” she continued.

Started in September 28, 2021, Yard and Abroad focuses on the vulnerable in society, which includes children and the elderly.

The other recipient, Kedisha “Kedz” Francis-Dennis, said her eight-member group operates as Friends of the Jamaica National Children's Home in Kingston.

“It's about eight of us come together and this will be another year to give back to this home,” she said. “The money will be used towards a treat on December 18.”

Both recipients thanked Thomas for his initiative in raising the funds.

Chris Thomas The CEO (given name Christopher Thomas) grew up in Tryall Heights, St Catherine, and attended Camperdown High in Kingston.

He migrated to join his mother in the USA in 1994 and thereafter began organising stage shows in New York with acts including Bunny Wailer, dancehall queen Carlene, and G Maffiah.

As an artiste Thomas has recorded several songs including Gettaway Island, Gwaan Good, and Right To Say No.

A co-principal of I W A A D Music LLC, he is currently promoting his 10-track Different Vibes rhythm. The songs heard on that rhythm include Richie Stephens' Crazy ft Bounty Killer; Shaka Pow's Different Vibes ft Jigsy; Chris Thomas The CEO's Special ft Mr Banging; and, Tornadado's Professional.

His other rhythm projects include Luv Flow, Genuine Love, and Reggae Party.