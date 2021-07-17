Producer DreamX hits milestone

Producer DreamX hits milestoneSaturday, July 17, 2021
YESTERDAY, emerging producer DreamX feels HE'S hit a major milestone with the release of the EP Hot Signal by SSG Lyrical.
The eight-song set is the producer's first major body of work and is on his DreamX Production label.
“During my teenaged years, I kept repeating like a poem: 'Heights of great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upwards through the night',” DreamX told the Jamaica Observer.
“These words have been a motivational force in my life for several years. So, my sleepless nights in my home studio is my determination to create the best sounds for my productions. Remember, success does not come overnight, so burning the midnight oil for an hour or more could determine your future,” he continued.
Hot Signal's tracklisting comprises Tension, Illegal Touch, Reminiscing, Sex Signal, Classy, Like It, Designa Body, and Bounce.
“SSG Lyrical worked tirelessly in the studio with the best engineers — Impact Musiq label and Eldoro Production — who helped in shaping the sound,” he said.
DreamX (born Kason Murray) is from Jamaica's second city, Montego Bay in St James. He migrated to the New York in 2018.
DreamX's production credits appear on songs including Big Life (Sliva), Still Deh Yah (Jmovemence), King Solomon (Lil Shappa), and Bubble Bubble (Shampagnie).
