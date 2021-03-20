Profit Revelation puts spin on infidelity

Profit Revelation has ad ded some humour to the contentious issue of infidelity in his upcoming single Bunesha .

“It's all about cheating in a relationship. That's when a man has another woman on the side so he is cheating, and women do the same, so they are giving each other 'bun',” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The song will be released a week before the Easter holiday on the Trying Youth Production imprint, a label owned by the deejay since 2004.

“I am not ashamed to say I get bun although I cannot tell you how many times. It can be hot, especially if the woman is giving you bun with your best friend. But, I do not allow this cheating to get to my head. I keep cool so that the relationship will last,” he said.

According to psychologists, the two big reasons people cheat are: They are shallow and selfish and need to be satisfied sexually; and, the second, the relationship is failing to provide sufficient intimacy and desire.

Profit Revelation, who is from Spanish Town in St Catherine, has recorded nearly 20 songs.

“My first song, titled Neighbourhood Watch, was inspired by the efforts of the security force to unite communities in the fight against crime. This was recorded about 1998 on Kingswell Recording label,” he said.

The deejay later established his recording label, Trying Youth Production with a slew of songs. These include Bull Frog Dance, Mosquito Dance, Social Distance ft Ras Oney, and Woman Bang You Belly.