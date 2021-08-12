Projexx applies pressure

UNDA Pressure is the latest single by Projexx. It features on-the-rise female singer Toian.

“Toian is super talented. I played this idea for her. She had her verse ready,” Projexx told the Jamaica Observer. “It was pretty quick and we did like five more songs after and the chemistry was immaculate... We came up with words and melodies so easily all good vibes.”

The summer anthem was released Friday, July 30 via Warner Records. Unda Pressure's music video was shot in Miami. The video depicts Projexx and Toian connecting for an unforgettable night in the magic city, complete with the skyline in the background and their palpable chemistry on full display.

The singjay has musical pedigree. He is the son of music producer Lloyd “John John” James and grandson of Lloyd “King Jammy” James, arguably one of dancehall's most influential producers. His uncles, Trevor “Baby G” James and Jammy “Jam 2” James, are also music producers.

Last year he joined the big leagues. He was added to the roster of American label Warner Records. He is the third Jamaican to have been affiliated with the label, founded in 1958 and owned by Warner Music Group.

His other songs include Bigga League ft Bakersteez, Sidepiece, Rise Man a Rise for producer Markus Myrie, Miami ( Troublemekka), Vivid, Make a Way (featuring Quada), and True Love.