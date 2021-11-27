Projexx returns to Queen Hill

Projexx returns to Queen HillSaturday, November 27, 2021
Queen Hill is the latest body of work from fast-rising Projexx. The seven-track EP is an ode to his community in the Red Hills area of St Andrew. The set is a blend of dancehall and modern Afrobeats.
“Getting to work with friends that I grew up with and also other musicians that I've always dreamed to work with was all truly a blessing. A lot of hard work, dedication and passion was put into this one. The name Queen Hill was inspired by the love I have for my home, representing where I'm from. This is where I grew up and this is where my sound was born and developed,” he continued.
To coincide with the release of Queen Hill, Projexx has also unveiled a visual for Another Day. The romantic clip finds Projexx and a partner celebrating their love in a variety of breathtaking locales, as Jesse Royal drives home the sentiment in the chorus, singing about the immediacy and intensity of love.
All the songs on Queen Hill burn with the urgency of youthful ambition and young love. The opener, Sidepiece, is already an anthem for infidelity, showing his ability to blend low-key R&B bars with the dancehall he heard growing up in Jamaica, with both modern Afrobeats and reggaeton.
The Sidepiece remix takes the original even further with a remarkable feature from Lagos artiste Ruger. My Town pays homage to the album's name, Queen Hill, that Projexx holds close to his heart.
Unda Pressure serves up a winning duet with rising singer Toian.
The sets other songs include: Bigga League ft Bakersteez and Brace It.
Projexx's journey started at 12 when he began to experiment with songwriting and production. The son of producer Lloyd “John John” James and grandson of legendary dancehall producer Lloyd “King Jammy” James, he learned the fundamentals of music by sitting in and observing their studio sessions.
He began taking music seriously while in third form at Jamaica College. His first song, Sighting, was done while he was in high school. He has recorded for other producers including Markus Myrie (Markus Records) and Silent Addy.
His other songs include Rise Man a Rise for producer Markus Myrie, Miami (Troublemekka), Vivid and Make a Way (featuring Quada).
