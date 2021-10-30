Protect the kids, says DCOD3

US-based singer/producer DCOD3 is calling for better monitoring and protection of the island's children. Her call comes with two recent abductions of minors in Bath, St Thomas, two days apart. The girls were subsequently found alive.

The incident sparked a national outrage.

“The abduction of two children in the same rural community in the past few days illustrates the critical need for public access to the children's registry, as well as increased alertness by families and communities in the interest of keeping our children safe,” said DCOD3.

Statistics from the National Children's Registry (NCR) indicates that a total of 1, 512 children were reported missing since the Ananda Alert System was established in 2018. There is a 90 per cent return/recovery rate of missing children in Jamaica, while kidnapping rate was 0.4 cases per 100,000 population.

“The abduction of anyone, more so children, is a very serious offence. This is not looking good for Jamaica; the story was all over US and even people who were not Jamaicans were talking about it. I think the Government should be more involved with people, in terms of communicating the role of parents. The first 48 hours of a missing child is the most critical as anything can happen during that period. I am amazed seeing children walking in Jamaica all by themselves. This is not the case in many countries; they should be accompanied by an adult,” she said.

The singer is promoting a remix of Never Going To Give You Up, which appears on Delly Ranx's Cream Soda rhythm. The song was released in September.

“This song is a cover version done by Rick Astley and I instantly decided to put my remix on the riddim which I got some three months ago. Everyone has somebody special in their life and this song should cement a bond between people, including parents and their children. So, when your children feel that love is failing just tell them: 'Never going to give you up',” she said.

DCOD3, whose given name is Arianna Clarke, is of Jamaican parentage. She was born in Alexandria, Virginia, and was actively involved in music throughout her high school years.

“I was part of the school choir and because I love music, I pursued a professional course in music. I learnt to play almost every instrument, including drums and guitar,” she said.

With a passion for music, she set her eyes on a home recording studio completed two years ago.

“My first recording was Dreams On The Hills on her ABR Productionz label in 2020. It was inspired by John Lennon's hit song Imagine which describes what a perfect world would be,” she said.

So far, she has recorded five songs . These include Cyah Gi Mi Dat, Tokyo Drift, and Can't Stop It.