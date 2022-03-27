Protecting the legacy

Today marks two years since the passing of reggae icon and one of the genre's most influential songwriters Keith “Bob Andy” Anderson, but for his daughter Bianca, it feels like yesterday. Emotions are still raw as she reflects on his life, work, and the move to keep his legacy alive.

The Jamaica Observer caught up with her while she was on a train to London where she currently resides. On a number of occasions she was overcome and sobbed as she spoke of the man whose music brought comfort and joy to many, but for her was simply Daddy.

“I miss him so much. It's hard to describe as we spent so much time together watching world news, trying to solve the problems of the world and life and just hearing him impart wisdom... it's hard to explain,” she shared.

Anderson explained that, in 2018, she was then living in California, working for a tech company and doing well. Her father began calling her everyday with endless questions about whether she was happy and suggested that she move back to Jamaica, work in the music industry and work with him.

Later that year she came to Jamaica for a family funeral and remained close to her father until he transitioned.

“I keep asking myself: Did he know something? Or was it complete happenstance that I got the opportunity to spend so much time with him? He suggested that I move to London and he hooked me up with a few of his friends. We flew to London together, and he was here with me for four months. It was just me and Daddy going for walks, cooking, watching Netflix. If you knew Daddy, documentaries are his thing, and I remember there was a Sam Cooke documentary on NetFlix and he enjoyed watching. He had a voracious appetite for news and information,” she said.

The singer was then diagnosed with cancer and took the decision that he would make peace with himself and would not fight the dreaded disease.

The onset of the pandemic meant that other family members, including her siblings, could not be with the singer in his final days.

“My brothers, who live overseas, could not take the chance to leave their families and get stuck in Jamaica for what could have been an indefinite time. So it was just me there with him, and I sat up with him to the very end,” she said before she broke down and sobbed.

With two year's since Bob Andy's passing, his family are working to keep his legacy alive. It was one of their father's fears that he would be forgotten, but the Andersons are adamant that they will do everything to prevent this happening.

Their first mission is to pull together the catalogue.

“I have been collecting his music from all parts of the world. I just found an original pressing of a song he recorded and that was found in Russia, of all places. Just the other day I was on Portobello Road and was just going to the stand at a small record shop and found one of his songs that I had never heard before. So this is like pulling together a jigsaw puzzle of pieces that were all Daddy.”

“His long-time business partner and manager in London has done an excellent job of holding things together for us, and there is a clear plan of how everything is to be managed. Daddy always said there are clear footsteps in the sand for us to follow, so we are working at that,” Anderson continued.

After pulling together the catalogue, the family is looking to introduce their father's work to a wider, younger audience as part of the legacy-building.

Anderson noted that the depth of Bob Andy's work is perhaps its best asset.

“Daddy's music covers such a variety of styles and his strong lyrics make it so appealing. We are looking to have artiste cover and sample these works to give some of these songs the reach they never had in their original form. There is a French soul singer called Ben l'Oncle Soul who I would just love to hear cover Desperate Lover. I can hear him singing it in my head. I would also love to hear Michael Bublé do Honey, with some additional horns in the arrangement,” said Anderson.

Bob Andy started out as a member of The Paragons, with whom he parted company, and had his first solo hit record in 1967 with I've Got to Go Back Home. This was followed by Desperate Lover, Feeling Soul, Unchained, and Too Experienced.

He also composed songs for other reggae artistes, including I Don't Want to See You Cry for Ken Boothe, Feel Like Jumping, Truly, and Melody Life for Marcia Griffiths.

In the early 1970s, he recorded with Marcia Griffiths as Bob and Marcia, initially for Studio One, but later under producer Harry “Harry J” Johnson's tutelage. They had a major UK hit with Young, Gifted and Black .

He also worked as an actor, starring in the films Children of Babylon in 1980 and The Mighty Quinn (1989).

He was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) in October 2006 for his contributions to the development of Jamaican music. At the time of his passing he was 75.

“I don't believe Daddy is resting. He is up there with all those musicians holding a serious reasoning and serving up one heck of a jam session with all that amazing music,” Anderson said of her father.