Psycho-Gad 'reps' for the south

Budding recording artiste Psycho-Gad has high hopes of becoming the next big thing out of Jamaica's south side.

The Clarendon native, whose given name is Jordan Miller, says the success of dancehall artiste Gage, who hails from the same parish, has inspired him that he too can make it into the big leagues.

“I am from Milk River. I used to go to Denbigh High School with Gage, he was a year older than me, and we usually on the same corridor a beat desk and chair under tree. He has brought hope to the south. You hear artistes repping east side and west side all the time, but Gage rep the south,” Psycho-Gad told the Jamaica Observer.

“Both of us used to go to the same studio and be on the same band, so it has inspired me to say that, yes, there is hope for a recording artiste from the south,” he continued.

He does not limit himself to one genre, but simply goes where his music takes him as he speaks about what he sees around him.

“I call what I do focus music with universal lyrics. [They're] lyrics for everyone and things that they can relate to. Ever since I've been writing, I've just been focusing on that,” he said.

Though he claims he is not a dancehall artiste, he says he draws inspiration from many mainstream artistes in that genre.

Since the start of 2022, he has released the singles Sleepless Nights and Ova Drive, both produced by Dappa Don Entertainment under Age 26 Records. He says both singles have been well received.

His goal is to have a positive impact on those who listen to his music.

“We're trying to tell people to focus on their dreams and aspirations. No matter how people are losing their morality, some of us can still be focused. That's what I'm trying to do with my music, motivate and uplift people,” he adds.