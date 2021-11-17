Putting pressure on the garrisons

REGGAE singjay Pressure BussPipe is recommending that the powers that be should move speedily in dismantling garrisons.

“I denounce anything that breeds crime, injustice and discrimination. Garrisons are corruption, with a capital 'C'. People must be free to choose who they want to select as their representative... not by force or bribery,” he said.

“Although governments over the years have indicated it is a hard task to end this colossal monster called garrisons, I am recommending education for the poor. This is because a large number of these people, who live in garrison constituents, cannot reason for themselves. Secondly, improve the livelihood of these people so they will not depend on politicians to a large extent,” he continued.

In Jamaica, a political garrison is an area where at least 90 per cent of the eligible voters select either of the two main political parties — the People's National Party or Jamaica Labour Party. Those votes are usually secured by way of coercion, intimidation (both implicit or explicit) or through bribery.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, speaking at a Rotary club meeting in October 2017, said: “I need not tell you that the garrison phenomenon... is a blight on our democracy and country.”

Pressure BussPipe is promoting his latest single Easy, a collaboration with Nash.

“I chose Nash because she is an R&B artiste and felt she would be a good addition to the song. I recorded the intro and verse while she mastered the chorus,” he said.

Pressure BussPipe, given name Delyno Brown, was born in St Thomas, the US Virgin Islands.

His mother Carol Petersen and father Irvin Brown are both from the US Virgin Islands. He said he grew up around music.

“I grew up in a house with several musical instruments...my favourite being drums because my father was a professional drummer. I went to Charlotte Amalie High and I recorded my first song, Ghetto Youth on [the] Black Juice Records label in 2000,” he said.

His other songs include Love and Affection, Ghetto Life, Virgin Island Nice, and Jah Is Real.