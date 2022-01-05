Quada's murder case for May 2023

QUADA is to reappear before the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston on May 22, 2023 to answer to the charge of murder.

Bianca Samuels — attorney-at-law who represented the deejay on his last court appearance in October 2021 — said the charge of arson was dismissed.

“I made an application on behalf of Mr Clarke to the effect that the prosecution did not present a prima facie case against him for the offence of arson. The court agreed and so he was only committed for the offence of murder,” she told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Mr Clarke was committed to appear in the Supreme Court for the offence of murder only,” Samuels continued.

Quada's given name is Shacquelle Clarke. He was arrested and charged for murder and arson on January 15, 2021. He was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 on January 17. He is charged with the murder of Miguel Williams, 30, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew, on April 17, 2019.

According to police reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams' house, beat him, placed tyres around his body and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams' murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School.

Skyers had gone missing in April 2019. Days after, her body was found in Sterling Castle Heights. The deejay is one of four persons charged in connection with Williams' killing.

The three other persons charged also had the arson charge dismissed. They were given the same May 22 next-year date to appear in court.

“I made that application on behalf of Kiesha Thyme, who is a co-accused in the matter, to the same effect, regarding arson. She is represented by Mr Ian Davis but he was not present and asked me to hold for him. Counsel, Miss Sasha Shaw, who appeared for Ms Cassandra Fisher, also made the same application. Both applications were also successful,” she said.

Quada — who hails from Bull Bay in Portland — is known for songs, including Hail, Celebration, and More Money More Life. He recently released Di Vibes on his WellBad Entertainment label.