Quara Ahnya is the one

It was not strange to hear singers expressing heartfelt feelings for that special lady when Quara Ahnya began recording over 20 years ago. The reggae ballad has become more hardcore but he sticks to what he knows best on One For You , his latest song.

Released in March, the single is produced by Yaad Flame Productions.

“I love R&B music, so some my songs will have that feel to it. This song, I would say, is speaking to couples to strengthen their bond of love,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “It's a song of diversity that can relate to any community or market.”

One For You is the dreadlocked artiste's first song for 2021. It is also expected to be on a proposed EP his management plans to release by this summer.

Most of its songs are written by Quara Ahnya, who was previously known as Ras Ikan. Three years ago, he went for a change in moniker and musical direction that resulted in the songs, No One and Rasta.

His growth as an artiste, he believes, can be heard in his recent songs.

“When I first started music, I was a boy with no real-life experience. As I grew into a man I learned more about life and the struggles and happiness that love can bring. By incorporating my life lessons, I used my lyrical ability to create my unique sound which brought forth smoother melodies because it's coming from years of gained wisdom,” he explained.

Quara Ahnya was born Hebna Wilkinson and grew up in east Kingston. His music career started as a member of the New Generation vocal trio that also included his brother who went by the stage name, Hattaman.

His recording debut came in 1998 with the song, Party 2000.