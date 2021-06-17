Quartet Link & Chain marks milestone

Formed 1986 in their hometown of Port Maria, St Mary, much was expected of roots-reggae group Link & Chain. Gold or platinum albums have not come their way, but they have soldiered on to celebrate their 35th anniversary.

The quartet has three original members — Paul Williams, Trevor Douglas and Dwight Campbell. Oniel Griffiths joined in 2015.

In March, Link & Chain marked over three decades together with Ready, a song co-produced by veteran musicians Ian “Beezy” Coleman and Devon Bradshaw.

Campbell told the Jamaica Observer that a lot of effort went into getting Ready out.

“Due to the circumstances (COVID-19) this track was recorded and completed in four studios in four time zones. Rhythm was recorded in Jamaica, lead vocal was done in Colorado, harmonies were done in Jamaica and Miami, mixed in Jamaica and mastered in California,” he said.

Campbell added that Ready is consistent with the group's approach to music since their inception.

“Most, if not all of our songs are message-oriented. From the first album we recorded in '89, until today our music is educating, uplifting and entertaining,” he stated.

Three years after forming, Link & Chain met Lawrence “Jack Ruby” Lindo, a mainstay of the Ocho Rios music scene, who came to fame in 1975 as producer of Marcus Garvey, Burning Spear's groundbreaking album.

He produced songs for what would become New Day, their first album. Lindo died in 1989 before the set was released; it was eventually distributed by RAS Records.

S.T.O.P., a follow-up album produced by Philip “Fatis” Burrell, was also released by RAS. In 2015, came Link & Chain's EP, Fix The Roof.

Link & Chain were recently in Portland for recording sessions with Bradshaw, a bassist who once toured with Burning Spear and Garnet Silk.