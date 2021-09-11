Queen Nikki mourns dad

Dancer-turned-dancehall deejay Queen Nikki is heartbroken following the loss of her father, Errol Haye, who died after losing his battle with pneumonia. The 62-year-old carpenter, who lived in Westmoreland, died on August 24.

“He was sick for, like, two days. Him have the wicked flu weh a go round. He went to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and before dem even give him the oxygen him pass away just like that. He did the autopsy September 8 and we found out it was pneumonia kill him,” Nikki, whose real name is Nickiesha Haye, revealed.

Queen Nikki declared her dad was coronavirus-free and that the autopsy listed the cause of death as pneumonia.

She said he was very supportive of her career.

“He was 100 per cent supportive when it comes to my career, him just always wanted me to do songs that can play on the radio cause that's what he listens to,” she said.

Haye is survived by two other daughters, Natalee and Samantha, and a son, Oraine. Haye predeceased his mother, Nelson Bernard, who also lives in Prospect, Westmoreland,

“Him love him kids them like crazy and we all love him more. He was a lover of domino also; any weh it deh him find it; he was currently playing for a team in Westmoreland called Perry Striker Domino Club. He was a loving and kind person; he was loved by many,” she said.