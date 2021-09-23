Queen Shazz is on the rise

ON-THE-RISE producer Queen Shazz urging women to be more gracious in their attire before leaving their homes.

“My God! Times maybe hard, but look in the mirror before you step out. Some of those outfits are even too skimpy for the beach and what is more shocking is that some of these mothers are dressing their under-aged daughters in those same styles,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“When I was growing up with my grandmother, I could never dare to wear what I see wearing on the streets. We were told to cover-up.”

It is that lesson of self-pride and dignity brought out in her upcoming production Free Yourself by Rastafari singer Inkline. The eight-song EP titled Free Yourself. It will be on Queen Shazz's Coconut Juice Production label and slated for release in December.

In addition to the title track, its tracklisting includes Jah Blessings, Lean Pon Corner, Where is the Love, and Live My Life. Lutan Fyah is featured on Island Diva, while Natty King appears on Royal Empress. It will be availble on all digital platforms.

“All the songs on the EP are great songs. They are very motivational, especially to uplift the youth. I see the EP as one which will take the artiste to another level,” she said.

Queen Shazz, whose given name is Sharon Shakes, was born in Adelphi, St James. She attended Muschette High School in Wakefield, Trelawny, before taking up a job on a cruise ship.

“It was around 2018 that Inkline, a Spanish Town-based reggae artiste, reached out to me. I then listened to his lyrics and decided he has good vocals, commitment and determination. In 2019, he came under my management and I produced his first song, Jah Blessings, on my Coconut Juice Production label,” she said.

According to the producer, she has another project in the making on the Retory rhythm. Five of seven tracks have been completed. The timeline for its release is early 2022.

“Whenever I get a 'riddim' I make a decision whether or not I will be using it, based on my vibes. I then send the 'riddim' to the artiste and we make the final decision as it makes no sense forcing the artiste to work on a 'riddim' he does not like. Following the song's recording, it is sent to engineers — Lamar Thompson and Diddy Fross — for final mixing and mastering,” she said.

Queen Shazz is encouraging aspiring females interested in record production not to be intimidated, but find innovative ways to stay ahead of the game.