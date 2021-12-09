Queendalyne Prayer answered

Emanating from West Africa, Afrobeats is one of the hottest sounds in contemporary music, with artistes from Ghana and Nigeria leading its international charge. Singer Queendalyne is looking to make her name with a new hybrid called Afro roots-reggae.

Prayer, the Nigerian artiste's latest song, is driven by that sound which blends Afrobeats with Jamaican roots-reggae. Produced by Tuffgig Music Empire, it recalls the challenges she has faced in her country's male-dominated music business.

“It's so hard to break through in the industry as most opportunities for the upcoming artiste are quite rare and it could really take luck for one to break in. So, Prayer was my daily prayer to Jah to bless my hustle and get me a support so I can easily penetrate in the industry,” she said. “The song was my answered prayer from Jah for all those times I was doing music and it seemed like no one was hearing or even cared.”

Queendalyne is from Igbos in south-eastern Nigeria. She has been recording for the past six years, doing mainly pop songs in the mould of her heroes, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and her compatriot, Tiwa Savage.

For Prayer, she and producers Tuffgig Music Empire decided to break new ground with Afro roots-reggae.

“It's a fresh musical genre from us. Basically, we decided to create that niche with the rich and evergreen reggae beat whilst going back to the root of our native Motherland dialect of Nigeria, which is the 'Afro' and then Roots itself, while it's lyrical word is the rich Pidgin language, and this is how Afro roots-reggae originated,” she explained.

Afrobeats has made major stars out of acts like Burna Boy, Wizkid and Stonebwoy, who have found audiences outside of their native Nigeria and Ghana. Queendalyne wants to follow a similar path with Afro roots-reggae.

“I must say that I'm most popular in Nigeria, but I look forward to making global mark,” she said.