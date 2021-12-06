Rad Dixon puts cover on classics

Rad Dixon puts cover on classicsMonday, December 06, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
SINGER Rad Dixon is featured on DJ Treasure Music Presents Best Reggae Lovers Rock Covers, a four-song EP scheduled for release on January 1. It is produced by Tasjay Productions.
The South Florida-based Dixon puts a reggae flavour to Billy Ocean's Suddenly, Write Your Name by Kenny Rogers, and ( Everything I do) I do it For You from Bryan Adams.
He also covers the Dennis Brown classic, If I Follow my Heart.
James Smith, principal of Tasjay Productions, has worked with the dreadlocked Dixon for over 10 years. He told the Jamaica Observer that the project's aim is to restore sensuousness to reggae.
“We are expecting it to thrill everyone's hearts and get people dancing to the music again. When yuh go to parties all yuh si is people dancing apart,” said Smith.
He and Dixon are from Manchester. They were weaned on the roots-reggae sound that emanated from the parish during the 1980s through home-grown Rastafarian acts like Tony Rebel and Garnet Silk.
They also admired the easy-listening songs of Rogers, who was one of the first artistes to bridge the divide between country and pop music with songs such as Lady, She Believes in Me, and The Gambler.
Dixon has been a recording artiste for 20 years. His songs include the Smith-produced Baby Don't Worry and Keep The Children Safe.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy