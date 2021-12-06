Rad Dixon puts cover on classics

SINGER Rad Dixon is featured on DJ Treasure Music Presents Best Reggae Lovers Rock Covers, a four-song EP scheduled for release on January 1. It is produced by Tasjay Productions.

The South Florida-based Dixon puts a reggae flavour to Billy Ocean's Suddenly, Write Your Name by Kenny Rogers, and ( Everything I do) I do it For You from Bryan Adams.

He also covers the Dennis Brown classic, If I Follow my Heart.

James Smith, principal of Tasjay Productions, has worked with the dreadlocked Dixon for over 10 years. He told the Jamaica Observer that the project's aim is to restore sensuousness to reggae.

“We are expecting it to thrill everyone's hearts and get people dancing to the music again. When yuh go to parties all yuh si is people dancing apart,” said Smith.

He and Dixon are from Manchester. They were weaned on the roots-reggae sound that emanated from the parish during the 1980s through home-grown Rastafarian acts like Tony Rebel and Garnet Silk.

They also admired the easy-listening songs of Rogers, who was one of the first artistes to bridge the divide between country and pop music with songs such as Lady, She Believes in Me, and The Gambler.

Dixon has been a recording artiste for 20 years. His songs include the Smith-produced Baby Don't Worry and Keep The Children Safe.