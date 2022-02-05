Raj P eyes album

Having received his first Grammy nomination for Sean Paul's single Life We Living featuring Squash, emerging producer Raj P is moving quickly to capitalise on that buzz as he is planning the release of his first album.

The album will be self-produced on his East Link Recordz, via VPAL Music on February 25.

“I want to be the musical bridge connecting the world to the musicians of east Kingston,” said Raj P, whose real name is Raj-Paul Puranda.

Life We Living is one of the tracks off Sean Paul's Grammy-nominated album Live N Living.

“I'm currently putting the final touches on my first album which comprises 12 songs with modern sounds and the most trendy artistes,” he said.

The talented young producer released the album's first single, 1 mill, featuring Grim YG, Shaqstar, and Daddy1 on Friday, February 4.

“My plans are to continue growing, continuously putting out new music featuring new sounds and new talents, while I add to the rich legacy of Jamaica's musical culture,” he said.

He grew up in Harbour View and attended Kingston College. Able to play the piano by ear, Raj P got involved in music during his high school days when he joined a group called Bombsquad/Bebble Rock.

“It was a group of creatives from KC, Campion, and JC. T M O Adrian Genius and Ras Kass, who is now known as Kabaka Pyramid welcomed me as a producer and I been that ever since,” he explained.

Ten years ago, he produced his first official juggling rhythm, Smooth Sailing with Erup, Konshens, TOK, and many others.

He is inspired by the greats and among them, one of his favourites, Dave Kelly.

“Dave Kelly is someone I highly look up to because I do the same, consistently furthering my skills as a multi-talented beatmaker, composer, and producer,” he said.

He also respects the innovative mind of the legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry, and the work of producer Don Corleone.