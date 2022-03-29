Rami lights up at Billboard nod

TROYTON Rami's Florida-based Black Shadow label had produced three songs for Sean Paul before hitting pay dirt on its fourth attempt with Gimme the Light.

Gimmie the Light, recorded on The Buzz rhythm, was ranked ninth on Billboard's list of 100 Greatest Songs of 2002 last week.

Rami was in high spirits when he learnt of the accolade.

“Words cannot describe how honoured I am to have Billboard recognise my music. It makes the hard work, time, and effort even more worthwhile,” Rami told the Jamaica Observer.

Gimme the Light gave Rami's Black Shadow Records the international breakout hit song he long craved.

“At the time [2001] I had already worked with Sean Paul on several projects, so when the opportunity presented itself I pitched the idea to him to create a song on The Buzz riddim and he accepted,” said Rami.

Prior to Gimme the Light, Sean Paul recorded Hot Already ( Get Mad Now rhythm, 1999), Look So Appealing (Paid in Full rhythm, 2000) and S E X (Mad Sex rhythm, 2000) for Rami.

Rami recalled the recording session for Gimme the Light.

“The vibe in the studio was indescribable. It was a great collaboration. Sean brought my vision for the riddim to fruition and perfected it,” said Rami.

“I had the utmost confidence in the song. I knew that Gimme the Light had the potential to become an international hit. Not only did we accomplish that goal, but this song exceeded my expectations and earned me my greatest accolades thus far,” he continued.

Gimme the Light rocketed to number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100. Released as the first single from Sean Paul's sophomore album Dutty Rock (VP/Atlantic Records), it was released in Jamaica in 2001. Its stateside release was in the summer of 2002.

The success of Gimme the Light spawned a remix with rapper Busta Rhymes. The song was also successful on the British charts where it shot to number five, while making it to number five on the US R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, number three on Rap Singles, and number four on Rhythmic Top 40. It also made the top ten on charts in Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Scotland, Germany, France, and Australia.

Gimme the Light was certified silver in the United Kingdom (200,000 copies) and gold in Canada (5,000 copies).

Prior to Gimme the Light's success on the Billboard charts, Sean Paul scored minor hits with Hot Gal Today (Haffie Get De Gal Ya ) with Mr Vegas (number 66 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 2000), and Deport Dem (number 80) on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Said Rami, “The success of Gimme the Light had a positive impact on my life. It opened doors that allowed me to work with major labels and artistes. They all welcomed my talent, vision, and creativity.”

The Buzz rhythm, released in 2001, featured other hits Paid Not Played by Buju Banton, Toy Friend by Beenie Man, Pump Har Up by Sizzla, Haters Wanna War by Elephant Man, and Press Trigger by Mad Cobra.

Rami, who is a past student of Frome Technical High School, resided in Westmoreland before migrating to the United States several years ago.

Other songs making Billboard's 100 Greatest Songs of 2002 list include Underneath it All by No Doubt and Lady Saw (number 39), Escape by Enrique Iglesias (number 79), What's Luv by Fat Joe and Ashanti (number 69), Foolish by Ashanti (number 52), I Wish I Didn't Miss You by Angie Stone (number 46), More than a Woman by Aaliyah (number 42), Always on Time by Ja Rule and Ashanti (number 36), and Dilemma by Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland (number 26).

The song ranked at the top of the list is Work it by Missy Elliott.