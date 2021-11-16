Randy-Sign Boss holds a Medz

Singjay Randy-Sign Boss is supporting the Government's stance on beefing up security measures to decrease the level of attacks on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses, passengers and bus crews.

Reports of sporadic attacks on JUTC buses have left passengers nursing wounds, while the Government is left with the high costs of repairing the vehicles and compensating passengers.

In recent times, five buses were damaged, with two people being injured in a spate of stone-throwing incidents along Three Miles area of St Andrew South.

The deejay said, “There was a time when robberies on these buses were the order of the day. However, the introduction of the ticket system has virtually eliminated this. We just cannot allow thugs to drain the public's purse which is at rock bottom now. Buses must operate to bring in revenue, so whatever it takes, let's get the action moving,” he said.

“In addition to increased security, ongoing public education campaign is critical. We must learn to protect whatever serves the public as everything comes with a cost,” he continued.

Randy-Sign Boss is promoting his latest song Medz on the Nuh Sympathy Entertainment Records label, released November 8, 2021.

According to the deejay, “Medz is about loyalty which one should have for friends. The riddim is owned by producer Jerome Smellie, principal of Nuh Sympathy Entertainment Records. It was made some two years ago. Smellie decided to refresh it by adding a few more instruments.”

Born Randy Davidson, he grew up in Barbican, St Andrew, and attended Norman Manley High School.

“I started performing from an early age of 10, then moved on to deejaying on a number of sound systems, including Fire Frass. I was introduced to a recording studio by teachers at Norman Manley High after I won a talent contest deejaying Good as Any. This was an original song I penned,” he said.

“The publicity caught the eyes of a US producer which led to the recording of my first song Polygon, which is about fake friends on Heavy Manners label in 2016. This was the first of a six-track EP titled Life Anno Game, with other tracks being You Alone, Eliminate Them, and the title track Life Anno Game.”

A meeting with producer Smellie in 2018 led to the release of Live the Life, and Matters; all on Nuh Sympathy Entertainment Records imprint.