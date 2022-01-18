Rani Rastaciti keeps rising

Singjay Rani Rastaciti finds therapy in music. Composing songs and poems is how he expresses his thoughts and feelings.

Since the passing of his mother five years ago, music has been the outlet for him to grieve.

In December, Rani Rastaciti released his latest single Keep on Rising, produced by BussEarz Records.

“Another day in the depression phase and as usual I was brought up to always have faith, so I wrote this song to bring faith to others regardless of what their struggle is,” Rani Rastaciti explained.

The lyrics of the song are relatable and have connected with listeners.

“People have been moved to tears telling me that this song has given them hope when they felt like giving up,” Rani Rastaciti shared.

Hailing from St Thomas, Rani Rastaciti, who is in his mid-20s, presently resides in Leith Hall.

“Rani Rastaciti was created by pain. I started doing music after figuring out that it's the only place where I could truly express myself. But I have grown musically and I am quite a performer who's energetic and jovial, yet emotionally connected to whichever audience I am placed in front of,” he added.

Rani Rastaciti, who began pursuing music professionally two years ago, draws on musical inspiration from his peers.

“I am inspired by everyone. Honestly, everybody has their own creative way of expressing oneself and believe it or not, we learn from everybody — whether we choose to accept it or not,” he stated.

Born Shirquan Harrison, with several projects to be released by BussEarz Records, he also does work through his RaniRastaCitiMusic imprint.

“Music is now my life and everything that the universe has in store for me, I would like to reap,” he concluded.