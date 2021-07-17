Ras Ajai is on a 'role'Saturday, July 17, 2021
|
Rastafarian singjay Ras Ajai believes positive role models are critical to the development of emerging acts' careers as well as to the country on a whole.
“Someone recently asked, 'What should a young entertainer seek to have a successful career?' I responded: 'A good role model'. I didn't have to think outside of Jamaica to come up with the names Dean Fraser and Sean Paul. They were people who took me under their professional wings and nurtured me with the right advice, the friends I should keep, and steered me towards my mission in music,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “This idea (good role models) should be extended in every community in Jamaica where as many youths are guided by mature, responsible capable men and women who can lead them to success.”
Ras Ajai is currently promoting Bubble Up, released on May 2, on the Space Dem rhythm. It is co-produced by Outfytt Records and IWAAD Music LLC imprints. Rad Pinnock and CD Banging are also on the track.
Born in Waterford, St Catherine, Ras Ajai's given name is Brian Boucher. He attended Waterford High School and was a member of the Waterford Missionary Church.
His first song, Black Naturally, was done on the Divine Sounds label in 2008.
Ras Ajai's other songs include: Pack Up Yuh Tings ft Izrel; Buss a Bubble ft Sean Paul, Chi Ching Ching, Sotto Bless, and Looga Man; Di Ras Hot; and Vice Grip.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy