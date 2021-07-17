Ras Ajai is on a 'role'

Rastafarian singjay Ras Ajai believes positive role models are critical to the development of emerging acts' careers as well as to the country on a whole.

“Someone recently asked, 'What should a young entertainer seek to have a successful career?' I responded: 'A good role model'. I didn't have to think outside of Jamaica to come up with the names Dean Fraser and Sean Paul. They were people who took me under their professional wings and nurtured me with the right advice, the friends I should keep, and steered me towards my mission in music,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “This idea (good role models) should be extended in every community in Jamaica where as many youths are guided by mature, responsible capable men and women who can lead them to success.”

Ras Ajai is currently promoting Bubble Up, released on May 2, on the Space Dem rhythm. It is co-produced by Outfytt Records and IWAAD Music LLC imprints. Rad Pinnock and CD Banging are also on the track.

Born in Waterford, St Catherine, Ras Ajai's given name is Brian Boucher. He attended Waterford High School and was a member of the Waterford Missionary Church.

His first song, Black Naturally, was done on the Divine Sounds label in 2008.

Ras Ajai's other songs include: Pack Up Yuh Tings ft Izrel; Buss a Bubble ft Sean Paul, Chi Ching Ching, Sotto Bless, and Looga Man; Di Ras Hot; and Vice Grip.