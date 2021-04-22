Ras Ash 1st calls for peace

Ras Ash 1st is hoping his latest production 1 August Town rhythm will bring about peace in the community.

“War is a terrible thing. It disrupts lives, traumatises children, creates unnecessary financial hardship for families who can't function. There must be a better way,” said Ras Ash 1st.

Released on March 26 on the Sceptre Records label, the 14-track set includes Fantan Mojah and Natural Black, Sizzla and himself as well as up-and-coming acts Sherdon Hype, Junga Ras, Diphrnt1, Sherdonae, and Reece Gioganii.

“I have 14 songs on the rhythm. I split it in two, the first set was just released, then Sizzla will lead out the next set of songs, with Sizzla, Harry Toddler and Wasp, and a youth named Arrisen One from Chisholm Avenue,” he said.

A Zone of Special Operation had been implemented in the August Town community last year as Prime Minister Andrew Holness had deemed it to be “a significant contributor to the level of crime in the St Andrew Central Police Division”.

“We have to end the violence, too many souls are being lost,” Ras Ash 1st said.

Ras Ash 1st's other projects include On a Mission/Bankrobber which featured Sizzla, Norris Man, Lutan Fyah, and Steve Machette. The rhythm project was released in 2001.