Ras Blinga has high hopes for debut EP

REGGAE artiste Ras Blinga is confident that his soon-to-be-released debut EP, Mount Peace , will be warmly received by reggae music fans worldwide.

“I am very proud about my upcoming EP; all the songs on it are great. We went all out with the production because we want it to be a classic. It's an authentic reggae project, and I'm confident that it's going to do well in Jamaica and other places around the world,” he said.

The entertainer, who is also a songwriter and producer, said the EP will feature several guest artistes.

“I reached out to some of my colleagues in the music industry and asked them to collaborate with me on this project, and most of them have said yes. Bugle, Shane O, and Sativa D Black 1 are some of the artistes that will be featured on my EP. I don't want to drop anymore names right now; the fans will have to wait to find who are the other featured artistes on the project,” said Ras Blinga.

Mount Peace will feature 10 songs and is slated for released in November.

Ras Blinga is currently getting ready to drop a new single from the EP along with a video titled Sweetest Love, which is slated to be released on the Frenchie Production imprint before the end of September.

He's also preparing to shoot a video for another single from the EP, Life Is A Journey, scheduled to be released shortly.