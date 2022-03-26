Ras Chibuzo stays alive

Reggae singjay Ras Chibuzo is excited about the response to Stay Alive, featuring reggae star Anthony B.

“My inspiration for Stay Alive was to bring forward ideas such as belief in self, being strong and confident in these challenging times. Like Marcus Garvey said: 'Value your worth and go with all your might, and you shall endure'. That's what this song represents,” said the artiste.

This song was released on March 18 on the Celestial Heights Music label, while the video was posted on YouTube on Friday.

“My touring plans include Africa and Europe 'cause I want to reach a wider audience, and encourage the purpose of being confident in self. My music is a proclamation of the beliefs of Rastafari, equality, I am all about the liberation and redemption of all Africans,” said the artiste, whose Sanjay Bissick.

Hailing from the quaint town of Time and Patience in Linstead, St Catherine, Ras Chibuzo developed a passion for music when his mother bought him a xylophone.

He was inspired by his uncle “Jakk Stero” who is a reggae producer/engineer, and heavily influenced by Real McKoy, Anthony B and Lutan Fyah, so he burns a 'traditional spiritual fire'.

In 2015, he recorded his first single, Rastaman She Want, but made his first mark with Holding Firm in 2018. He is known for singles such as Strong, and To the Stars with a French artiste Ayn-J.