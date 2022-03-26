Ras Chibuzo stays alive

Ras Chibuzo stays aliveSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
Reggae singjay Ras Chibuzo is excited about the response to Stay Alive, featuring reggae star Anthony B.
“My inspiration for Stay Alive was to bring forward ideas such as belief in self, being strong and confident in these challenging times. Like Marcus Garvey said: 'Value your worth and go with all your might, and you shall endure'. That's what this song represents,” said the artiste.
This song was released on March 18 on the Celestial Heights Music label, while the video was posted on YouTube on Friday.
“My touring plans include Africa and Europe 'cause I want to reach a wider audience, and encourage the purpose of being confident in self. My music is a proclamation of the beliefs of Rastafari, equality, I am all about the liberation and redemption of all Africans,” said the artiste, whose Sanjay Bissick.
Hailing from the quaint town of Time and Patience in Linstead, St Catherine, Ras Chibuzo developed a passion for music when his mother bought him a xylophone.
He was inspired by his uncle “Jakk Stero” who is a reggae producer/engineer, and heavily influenced by Real McKoy, Anthony B and Lutan Fyah, so he burns a 'traditional spiritual fire'.
In 2015, he recorded his first single, Rastaman She Want, but made his first mark with Holding Firm in 2018. He is known for singles such as Strong, and To the Stars with a French artiste Ayn-J.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy