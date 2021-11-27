Ras Goudie works 'Smarta'

Ras Goudie is ecstatic about the feedback to his latest single, Smarta Dan U, which was released in October on the One Entertainment Records label.

“The song is getting a lot of airplay so I am getting a tremendous feedback in the streets. The song is on all the mixtapes so the buzz is really growing,” he said.

Given the buzz on Smarta Dan U, Ras Goudie is bankrolling a video for the project soon to amp up the promotion.

Ras Goudie is also moving forward with plans to release a eight-song EP next year which will be the focal point of a European tour in the summer of 2022.

“I have several songs completed so far for a number of producers,” he said.

Some of the songs which will be on the EP are World That We Living, Me and You Know, I'm Gonna Rise, and Far Far Away.

Most of the songs will be produced by his own label Yong Rych Productions and Prince Villa Records. The main engineer for the EP will be emerging producer-beatmaker Prince Villa.

Born Dujon Alrick Sparling on January 3, 1982, he grew up in Pertersville District, Westmoreland, with his parents Etans Sparling and Albertha Mills.

Faced with financial challenges growing up, he attended the Petersville All-Age School in the parish where he distinguished himself in cricket where he earned the nickname ''GoudieTiger'' from his peers.

While in school, he soon discovered that he had a musical talent for singjaying. He decided to pursue a career in music by relocating to live in the tough Red Hills Road community in St Andrew.

In 2000, he recorded his first track Father God, which did not receive proper promotion.

Undaunted, he continued to work on his craft, and in 2001, he linked up with producer Bunny General who recorded his second single No More War.

This song received considerable amount of airplay on local radio stations and he began to gain a following. Soon after, he accepted the Rastafarian faith and adopted the stage name Ras Goudie.

He continued to hone his craft, and recorded singles for various producers including veteran singer-producer Triston Palmer and engineer Nigel Burrell of the Star Creation Music Label.

Armed with over two decades of experience in the reggae industry, Ras Goudie is now seeking to push his music career to the next stratosphere.

“I am ready for the next step,” he said.