Ras I is a Kingman

Ras I is a KingmanWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
PERSONAL experiences forms the foundation of Immanuel “Ras-I” Kerr's latest album Kingman , released last Friday.
“I really wanted to put some more feel-good music out in the world to help lift the spirits and ease the constant frustration of the pandemic,” he said. “I couldn't move physically so I just moved through the music.”
The eight-song set is co-produced by the singer Dale Virgo, J.L.L., and his frequent collaborator Koastal Kings. It features the vocal talents of Dre Island, Royal Blu, and Christopher Martin.
Kingman's track listing includes Dangerous (ft Dre Island), Kingman Ting, Somewhere Wonderful, If You Don't Mind, Coming Home, Though We Rise (ft Christopher Martin), and Keep The Bounce (ft Royal Blu).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy