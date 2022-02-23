Ras I is a Kingman

PERSONAL experiences forms the foundation of Immanuel “Ras-I” Kerr's latest album Kingman , released last Friday.

“I really wanted to put some more feel-good music out in the world to help lift the spirits and ease the constant frustration of the pandemic,” he said. “I couldn't move physically so I just moved through the music.”

The eight-song set is co-produced by the singer Dale Virgo, J.L.L., and his frequent collaborator Koastal Kings. It features the vocal talents of Dre Island, Royal Blu, and Christopher Martin.

Kingman's track listing includes Dangerous (ft Dre Island), Kingman Ting, Somewhere Wonderful, If You Don't Mind, Coming Home, Though We Rise (ft Christopher Martin), and Keep The Bounce (ft Royal Blu).