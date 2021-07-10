Ras Kronik's second coming

Ras Kronik's second comingSaturday, July 10, 2021
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
SINGER Ras Kronik had great hopes for his second album, Wild N Free, when it was released in 2016. Dissatisfied with certain production aspects, he pulled it from the market shortly after it became available.
The 15-song set will be re-released this month on his Love Bird Music Enterprise label through World of Music Arts and Dance (WOMAD)/Sony Orchid.
The new-look Wild N Free contains additional songs such as World Prayer, Spiritual Warfare, Stick Around, Rise my Emotion, Love and Happiness, Lockdown, Smile For Me, and Who Set the Thing.
“After listening to it, wi jus' found that some things weren't right. Wi went back and did some more work an' things sound much better now,” said Ras Kronik.
The burly singer and Robert Stephens of the Bonafide Band collaborated on the new songs, including World Prayer which features Chillum, Ras Kronik's younger brother.
Ras Kronik says Chillum came up with the idea for World Prayer by writing its chorus. He completed the lyrics then approached Stephens to give the song an eclectic feel.
“I told him to come up with something that could possibly play anywhere, even in churches. He then got to work and after a few changes, this is the final outcome,” Ras Kronik recalled.
Wild N Free had a soft release in the summer of 2016 before Ras Kronik pulled it from all platforms.
The Rastafarian artiste and Stephens are stalwarts of the Las Vegas reggae circuit and have worked together on several projects. He is excited about doing a song for the first time with his brother.
“We talked about doing something long time ago but I can say that now is the right time, especially for a song of this nature,” said Ras Kronik.
